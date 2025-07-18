MISHECK JERE BECOMES FIRST CHIPANGALI CDF LOAN BENEFICIARY TO FULLY REPAY LOAN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE





In a landmark achievement that is inspiring entrepreneurs across Chipangali Constituency, Mr. Misheck Jere -popularly known as Best Best Transporter or Kabango Innovations has successfully completed the full repayment of his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loan, becoming the first beneficiary to do so. Mr. Jere cleared the K200,000.00 loan in July 2025, two years ahead of the scheduled repayment deadline in 2027.





Mr. Misheck Jere received the CDF loan of 2022 in 2023 and strategically invested the funds into the transport business. His brand, now widely recognised in the district, has become synonymous with reliability, growth, and innovation. His success has not only propelled his business to new heights but has also showcased the real potential of the CDF loan facility when used effectively.





Speaking on his achievement, Mr. Jere expressed deep gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Zambia for introducing the enhanced CDF initiative. “The CDF loan transformed my life. It made it easier to enhence and grow my business. I am thankful for this opportunity, and I encourage others to take advantage of the program,” he said.





He further called upon fellow beneficiaries to honour their loan obligations. “Let’s repay our loans promptly so that more members of our community can benefit. Quick repayments mean more people can access funding, and together we can grow our local economy,” he added.





In recognition of his exceptional commitment and entrepreneurial spirit, the Chipangali Town Council extended its congratulations to Mr. Jere. The Acting Council Secretary- Ms. Faustina Manjombi stated that, “As a Local Authority we are proud of Mr. Jere’s achievement. He has raised the bar and set an example for other beneficiaries. As a council, we remain committed to supporting local entrepreneurs and ensuring the full participation of our community in the CDF program.”





Mr. Misheck Jere’s early repayment has become a shining example of how the CDF can be a powerful tool for economic empowerment. His success is not only personal but also a beacon of hope and inspiration for many aspiring business owners in Chipangali and beyond.



CHIPANGALI COUNCIL PR