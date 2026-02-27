MISSILE PANIC OR POLITICAL PLAY? TRUMP’S IRAN WARNING CLASHES WITH US INTEL





US President Donald Trump has triggered fresh alarm after claiming Iran could soon possess a missile capable of striking the United States but American intelligence assessments reportedly do not back his assertion.





According to Reuters, current US intelligence findings do not support the suggestion that Tehran is on the verge of deploying such long-range strike capability. The claim comes as Trump has moved significant US military assets into the region, ramping up pressure on Iran to accept a deal that would see it surrender its nuclear enrichment programme.





The dramatic rhetoric and military build-up have reignited memories of past conflicts, with critics drawing uncomfortable parallels to the weapons of mass destruction claims that paved the way for the Iraq War a conflict many Americans opposed.





Supporters insist Trump is taking a tough stance to prevent a nuclear threat. Detractors warn it may be another high-stakes gamble built on disputed intelligence.