Missing woman from US discovered alive thousands of miles away after joining tribe in Scottish woodland

A woman who was reported missing by her family in Texas has now been found in the Scottish woodlands as part of a tribe.

The Kingdom of Kubala claim to be a lost ‘African’ tribe, who live in a forest in the town of Jedburgh.

They say that they intend to reclaim land which was stolen from ancestors in the Scottish Highlands around 400 years ago.

Three people make the tribe up, starting with group leader King Atehene, 36, his wife, Queen Nandi, 43, and their handmaiden Asnat.

Atehene was once an opera singer named Kofi Offeh, but seems to have left his musical career behind him.

Now, it has been found that Asnat, Lady Safi, is actually Kaura Taylor, whose family reported her as missing from Texas, USA.

Despite being discovered though, the tribe member has sent a scathing message to British authorities.

“To the UK authorities, obviously I am not missing. Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child,” she said in a video message.

Speaking yesterday (20 August), the tribe claimed that they ‘don’t recognise local laws’ and have even been persecuted by locals.

The Kingdom of Kubala have been given eviction notices and even had their tents set on fire in an attack.

Despite this, the community continue to defy local laws and claim that they only follow the laws set by their God, Yahowah, while King Atehene has claimed to be a descendant of the Messiah.

Locals have been left confused by the tribe, who bathe in a nearby stream and live in tents.

“We live a very simple life of returning to innocence,” the King said, adding that they ‘connect to nature’ and even rely ‘on the creator for food, shelter and clothing’.

He claimed they are not scared and they will not be destroyed as they have the protection of Yahowah.

The King even added that people ‘judge without understanding’, including the British government, who he says are not accepting their culture despite claiming ‘that culture and religion is tolerant in Great Britain’.

“The Kingdom of Kubala has suffered trials and tribulations at the hands of authorities, who do not understand or tolerate,” he claimed.

The tribe claims they are a lost tribe of Hebrews, with their King a descendant of David the Messiah, while their ancestors were cast out when Queen Elizabeth I deported native black Jacobites.

The King claimed they ‘do not believe that any authority owns the land’ as the Earth belongs to the father, adding they they ‘do not know about any eviction’, aiming to establish their authority like their ancestors.

He explained: “The prophecy said, after 400 years, when my ancestors are destroyed from the land of Scotland, from the land of Great Britain, they will go into captivity and lose their identity.

“But after 400 years, I will come and bring them back to the land of promise. I am following the ancestral call and the call of the gods,” he said, describing it as a ‘pilgrimage’.

His wife, Queen Nandi, said in a social media statement that they ‘have returned to claim Scotland as our homeland’, which was stolen when the Queen 400 years ago ‘deported all black people from Scotland and England, who were not Africans but natives of the land’.

The mother-of-seven added: “Jacobites were black, from their ancestor Jacob, Yacobho, a black man.

“According to our Prophet Atehene, Jerusalem is in Scotland, and that he is the seed and offspring of David, the Messiah.”

She claimed that the ‘Second Exodus has begun’, and that they will ‘enter the Millennium Kingdom of Kubala, and the world is left behind.’

Scottish Borders Council said it was working with Police Scotland to deal with the situation, as a spokesperson stated: “This has included the provision of advice and information about housing options and other support services.”