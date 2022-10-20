MISTAKES TO BE AVOIDED WHEN YOU COME TO KASUMBALESA FOR BUSINESS

1. Never come to Kasumbalesa because of rumors (price), in Kasumbalesa the prices change according to what the Congolese demand more, example if lemons have a good market in Congo, which in Kasumbalesa you will sell very quickly , if the need decreases the price will drop, the price can also drop because of a new product introduced in the market, example: last week the Congolese buy more water melons, and boom there is someone who brings the pineapples, automatically the Congolese will be more interested in the new product, automatically the old product will lose its value (Price), the price can still fall because of many competing sellers, when there is an exaggerated entry of ‘the same product, the market automatically becomes competitive, as a result everyone sets their own price, etc., the more a product is rare the more this product has a price, reason why, do not follow rumors, have people who give you real ones price in Kasumbalesa.

2. Never come to Kasumbalesa with a poorly preserved product, for example limes sell for K800, and you don’t know how to preserve this, you arrive at Kasumbalesa with lemons that are yellow or rotten, automatically instead of selling at K800 you will sell this at K100 K200…, so a good quality product in demand sells quickly, and at a good price, so keep your goods well.

3. If it’s your first time to come to Kasumbalesa, try to collaborate with a serious agent, if not, if you arrive you tell yourself I’m going to sell myself, I don’t need anyone, you don’t know Swahili , nor the money, know that instead of doing two days, you will do two months, maybe even lose your capital, in Kasumbalesa it is collaboration, you collaborate with serious people you will never have trouble.

5. Never wait for your product to rot at 99% to lower the price, example you arrive with 1000 boxes of tomatoes, today you sell 500 to K200, tomorrow you will not sell at the same price, why?, Because the aspect that the tomatoes had yesterday, is different from today, so you have to take a look at the side, to know the price on the market of the tomatoes which have the same aspect as your tomatoes, if you tell me this only K200, know that you risk losing everything, follow the advice of the agents, but check the prices at others before setting your price, in Kasumbalesa it is better to sell quickly, and earn a little, than to wait long to lose everything.

SOURCE: Zambia-Congo for business