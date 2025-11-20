MISTREATMENT OF WIDOW MRS ESTHER NYAWA LUNGU IN A CHRISTIAN NATION A SIGN OF BACKSLIDING AND CRUELTY- Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

MISTREATMENT OF WIDOW MRS ESTHER NYAWA LUNGU IN A CHRISTIAN NATION A SIGN OF BACKSLIDING AND CRUELTY:





By Rev Chilekwa Mulenga

Thursday 20th Nov 2025



Exodus 22:22-24 (Msg)

“Don’t mistreat widows or orphans. If you do and they cry out to me, you can be sure I’ll take them most seriously; I’ll show my anger and come raging among you with the sword, and your wives will end up widows and your children orphans”





The Bible is replete with commands concerning treatment of widows. God cares for widows and calls His people to do the same. The Psalmist describes God as the protector and defender of widows (Ps. 68:5, 146:9). He is the God who sent his prophet to a poor widow and raised a destitute widow’s son (2 Kings 4:1-7).





In both the Old and New Testament, God urges His people to imitate His care, provision, and protection of widows. The Israelites, and later the Church, were to set aside extra support and plead the cause for the widows (Deut. 14:28-29, 24:19, 1Tim. 5:9-12, Is. 1:17b). When widows like in the case of Mrs Esther Nyawa Lungu, are being mistreated by the ruling elite, be sure that such is a sign of a Christian Nation straying from the LORD and a society becoming morally bankrupt.





The mishandling of the funeral for the late sixth President Dr Edgar Lungu under the watch of President Hakainde Hichilema as leader in this Christian Nation is both concerning and disappointing. How is Zambia a Christian Nation with a President who claims to be a Church elder watch a widow and children in mourning being dragged to court in a foreign land over the remains of their loved one? It’s now nearly six months without having to bury the remains of ECL, Ba Church Elder…..why?





God clearly warns His people that if they mistreat widows, they will incur chastisement (Ex. 22:22-24). As proof, God gives mistreatment of widows as a reason for some judgements (Mal. 3:5, Ez. 22:7, Jer. 7:6). Jesus echoes these Old Testament teachings when He calls out the Pharisees for their long prayers and scrupulous law-keeping while neglecting their own widows (Mark 7:10-13, 12:40).





It is evident that care of widows is a priority in God’s business.The Bible strongly condemns the mistreatment of widows, emphasizing that God will defend them and punish oppressors.

The treatment of widows such as Mrs Esther Nyawa Lungu serves as one of the barometers for determining the health of a Nation, and was the case in both the Old Testament, and certainly of the Church in the New Testament.





We call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to reflect on the unburied remains of President Dr Edgar Lungu before it’s too late. This matter shouldn’t cross into 2026 or there will be serious consequences on persons involved in prolonging the grieving and pain of a widow. People have not forgotten about the fact that ECL’s body remains unburied. For the sake of peace and harmony in the Nation, we urge President Hakainde Hichilema to step aside and allow the family to proceed with the burial of ECL in Zambia.





We urge every peace loving Christian in this Country to reflect on the following in light of the treatment of Mrs Esther Nyawa Lungu a widow, whose grieving has been unnecessarily prolonged and the Nation kept in limbo, say a prayer for the widow Mrs Esther Nyawa Lungu and any other widow being mistreated;



(1) GOD’S CHARACTER:

The Bible shows that God’s justice and mercy extend to the most vulnerable, making the mistreatment of widows a direct affront to His character.





(2) PROMISE OF DIVINE JUSTICE:

The passage in Exodus 22:22-24 promises severe consequences for oppressors, including death and their own families becoming widowed and fatherless.



DIVINE ADVOCACY:

God presents himself as a defender of widows (and orphans), ensuring justice for those who cannot defend themselves.





VULNERABILITY OF WIDOWS:

Widows are often vulnerable, in many cases, lacking the protection and provision that a husband provided.



CALL TO ACTION:

Prophets like Isaiah command people to “learn to do right; seek justice and correct the oppressor. Defend the fatherless and plead the case of the widow”.





CHURCH RESPONSIBILITY:

Holy Scripture urges the Church to defend and care for widows, including Mrs Esther Nyawa Lungu and Children. The Church has a responsibility to stand with the weak not the strong.



Mrs Esther Nyawa Lungu need the voice of the Church in Zambia against her oppressors. We stand with all the widows being mistreated in this Nation.



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia.