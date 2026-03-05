Mitch McConnell Finally Backs Trump: Iran Strikes Are the End of a 50-Year Nightmare, Not the Start of War





In a rare show of spine on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a powerful endorsement of President Trump’s decisive, coordinated U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran’s terror regime.





“This weekend’s events are not the beginning of war, but an attempt to end one that spanned nearly half a century,” McConnell declared. “President Trump made a bold and tough decision, one that could transform the region for the better—literally for generations to come.”





The Turtle finally roared in support of maximum pressure done right: crippling the mullahs’ nuclear ambitions, backing our unbreakable ally Israel, and refusing to let Tehran continue chanting “Death to America” while building weapons to deliver it.





For decades, weak leadership let Iran fund terror, kill Americans, target Israel, and edge toward the bomb. Trump ended the appeasement era with action—not endless talks or pallets of cash.