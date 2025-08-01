Mitete MP mocks PF MPs for not seeing Lungu’s body despite visiting South Africa

Mitete MP mocks PF MPs for not seeing Lungu’s body despite visiting SA



MITETE Member of Parliament, Misheck Mutelo yesterday mocked PF law makers for not seeing former president Edgar Lungu’s body, despite having traveled to South Africa for the funeral.







Mutelo said he didn’t know what he would tell his constituents back home regarding the identification and verification of Lungu’s body once parley adjourns later today.



The law maker who stood up in the National Assembly yesterday on a point of urgent matters without notice wanted to know what he would have to say when his constituents ask him about the identification of the former president’s body, especially when PF MPs themselves had not seen it.





He said the identification issue was not one to be ignored as questions concerning the verification of the corpse would still come up.





“I know tomorrow, we adjourning but out there, there’s an urgency, I know you would have ruled on it but we will be asked about the funeral.”





“What are we going to say? Even our colleagues, those who traveled haven’t seen the remains of the former president Edgar Lungu,” he said.





And first deputy speaker Attractor Chisanga dismissed the matter stating that no one would address the question because the house was adjourning today.





Chisangano said that if during the Vice President’s Question Time this morning, the Vice President chooses to Agee that question then she would be done.





“Please if her honour the Vice President will be in tomorrow, ask her that question or have a discussion with her,” said Chisangano.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 1, 2025