Mitt Romney asks Trump and Biden to ‘stand aside’ for 2024

Mitt Romney, a US senator and someone who previously wanted to be president, has said that Donald Trump and Joe Biden should step aside and allow younger politicians to have a chance.

He said these things when talking to the media about his own intentions to stop working.

He said he was deciding not to run again because he believed it was time for younger leaders to take over.

MrRomney, who is 76 years old, has been involved in US politics for the past 20 years. He also served as the governor of Massachusetts for a period of time.

Lately, the important Republican has started speaking out against both Mr Biden and Mr Trump.

He will continue to be in the position until January 2025, which is when his senate term ends.

MrRomney made a video where he said he will not run again. He said that his age influenced his decision.

By the time another term ends, I would be in my mid-80s. He said that it’s time for new leaders. Even though I am not running for re-election, I am still going to continue fighting.

He said that he wants young people to join the Republican party, become candidates for office, and vote. He believes that both parties would benefit from having more choices of candidates from younger generations.

When asked by the BBC, Mr. Romney said it would be good if both President Biden and Mr. Trump step down and let new people from the younger generation lead their parties.

Mr Biden, who is 80 years old, and Mr Trump, who is 77 years old, are the leading candidates for the Democrats and Republicans in the 2024 presidential race, correspondingly.

MrRomney also pointed out differences between himself and some other Republicans. He believes that he represents a smaller and more thoughtful faction of the party that is focused on policy objectives.

According to him, Republican lawmakers who back Mr. Trump are mainly interested in getting revenge and settling perceived wrongdoings.

MrRomney ran for president as the Republican candidate in 2012, but he didn’t win. Barack Obama, who was already the president, ended up winning again.

Six years later, he became one of Utah’s two senators after being chosen in an election. He tried to become the Republican candidate in 2008 but it didn’t work out. He was also the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

In 2020, he chose to find Mr. Trump guilty during his initial impeachment trial, which was the first time a senator voted to find a member of his own party guilty. He was the only person from the Republican party who did it.

He voted to find the former president guilty again in his second impeachment trial after the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Ever since that time, Mr. Romney has been against the former president. Trump was happy about the news and expressed his excitement on Truth Social, using all capital letters. He said that Mr. Romney did not serve well and considered his retirement to be great news.

IfRomney isn’t there, his seat in the senate will most likely be given to one of the Trump-supporting candidates who are considered as potential options.