Mixed Member Proportional Representation, A Key Feature in the New Constitutional Amendments





By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo 29/05/25



Have you ever voted in an election and felt like your vote didn’t really count? Or seen one party win most of the seats even though they only got a few more votes than others? That’s where Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMP) comes in, a smarter and fairer way to vote





So, What Is MMP?



MMP is a voting system that mixes two good ideas into one:



Local MPs who represent your area (like in First Past the Post elections)



Fair party representation in Parliament (like in Proportional Representation systems)





The goal? To make sure your voice matters both locally and nationally.



This system is already working well in countries like Scotland and Wales.



How Does It Work?



When you go to vote under MMP, you get two votes:





Vote 1: Choose Your Local MP



You pick a candidate you want to represent your local area (your constituency). The person with the most votes wins—simple!



Vote 2: Choose Your Favorite Party



You also vote for the political party you like the most. This vote decides how many seats each party should get in total.





How Are the Seats Shared?



1. First, the winners from the local vote become MPs.



2. Then, extra seats are added to help balance the numbers. This way, if a party got a lot of support across the country but didn’t win many local seats, they still get fair representation.





In short: your party vote helps make Parliament match the will of the people.



Why Is MMP Better?



✅ You still have a local MP who speaks for your area

✅ Every vote really counts—even if your favorite candidate doesn’t win locally

✅ Parliament ends up looking more like the country it serves, with all voices fairly heard





Final Thought



Mixed Member Proportional Representation is like getting the best of both worlds: local leaders you can talk to, and a Parliament that truly reflects the people’s choices.





It’s a fairer, smarter way to vote, and it could be the future of democracy where everyone’s voice matters.

