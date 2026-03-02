Mixed Reactions in Nigeria 🇳🇬, as 120-Year-Old Fisherwoman Is Buried in Dolphin-Shaped Casket in Bomadi, Delta State





The burial ceremony of a 120-year-old woman in Oboro community, Bomadi LGA, Delta State, has generated widespread reactions both within the community and across social media.





The deceased, whose only known trade throughout her lifetime was fishing, was honoured with a customised dolphin-shaped casket, a symbolic tribute to her lifelong dedication to the river and fishing profession.





Community members explained that the decision was intentional, aimed at celebrating her enduring legacy as a fisherwoman and telling the story of her life in a way that reflects her identity and contribution to the local fishing heritage.



NigerDelta Insider