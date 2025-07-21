MK party claims Mandela would have urged Ramaphosa to resign

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, has stirred fresh controversy by asserting that Nelson Mandela would have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign if he were still alive.

This bold claim appeared in a memorandum released by the MK party on Friday, which accused Ramaphosa’s administration of failing to uphold the principles of accountability and integrity championed by Mandela.

According to the MK memorandum, Madiba would have found recent government scandals unacceptable and called for Ramaphosa to step down “for the sake of the people.”

The party argues that today’s ANC leadership has strayed from Mandela’s vision, citing persistent allegations of corruption and a disconnect from ordinary South Africans.

The ANC has swiftly dismissed the MK party’s statement, with several high-ranking members calling it an act of political opportunism aimed at destabilising the party.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe labelled the claim “divisive and unfounded,” saying Mandela consistently advocated for unity and collective responsibility within the ANC.

The debate has reignited questions about the legacy of Nelson Mandela, and how it should be interpreted in South Africa’s contemporary political climate.