MK Party Expels Former Secretary General Floyd Shivambu

The MK Party has expelled its former Secretary General, Floyd Shivambu, following his public criticism of the party and its leader, Jacob Zuma. The decision was announced at a media briefing by the party’s national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko, on Friday.

Shivambu, who was demoted from his role as Secretary General in June, recently launched his own organization, the Mayibuye Consultation Process, stating he no longer viewed the MK Party as a viable vehicle for black people’s liberation. He also described the MK Party as a “family affair” and accused Zuma of being senile.

Nhleko stated that Shivambu’s remarks demonstrated a misalignment with the party’s principles and a serious breach of trust. “A decision has been taken to summarily terminate the membership of the former SG, and a formal letter of expulsion was transmitted to him on 15 July 2025,” Nhleko said, adding that the party would not engage further on the matter.