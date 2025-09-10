MK Party files ethics complaint over Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen White House remarks





The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has lodged a formal ethics complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, accusing them of breaching the Executive Members’ Ethics Act during a May 2025 White House visit.





The complaint alleges that Steenhuisen used the diplomatic platform to declare that the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would not be allowed to join South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU).





The MK Party claims Ramaphosa failed to correct or clarify the remarks, undermining the neutrality of the executive.



“Steenhuisen advanced a party-political agenda in a diplomatic setting,” the complaint states.





Ramaphosa has also been referred to the Public Protector for allegedly failing to uphold the dignity and integrity of the presidency.





The visit, included discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on controversial issues such as false allegations of genocide against white farmers in South africa.





Formed in June 2024, the coalition between the ANC, DA, and other parties aims to foster unity following the ANC’s loss of an outright majority in last year’s elections.





Neither Ramaphosa’s nor Steenhuisen’s offices have responded, and ethics bodies are expected to investigate the matter.