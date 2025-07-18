MK party marches to Union Buildings in support of Mkhwanazi





Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) are marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria this morning, as part of a planned national protest.





The demonstration is in support of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and is expected to draw large crowds, with participants demanding changes in policing and governance.





The party has warned of a potential shutdown in Pretoria, and security is expected to be tight around the Union Buildings.