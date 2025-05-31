MK party slams fake letter alleging Shivambu’s dismissal



The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has dismissed a letter circulating online, which falsely claimed that President Jacob Zuma had terminated Floyd Shivambu’s membership and position as Secretary-General.





The party labeled the document as “fake news” and reaffirmed Shivambu’s standing within the organization. The MK Party clarified that the letter, purportedly signed by Zuma, was fabricated and did not originate from the party’s leadership.





The party urged the public to disregard the misinformation and cautioned against the spread of unverified documents.





Shivambu, a prominent figure in the MK Party, has not publicly commented on the matter. The party has called for vigilance to prevent further attempts to sow confusion among its supporters.