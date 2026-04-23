MKAIKA MP PETER PHIRI DEFECTS TO UPND



MKAIKA Member of Parliament Peter Phiri has defected to the UPND, citing the successful implementation of development programmes in his constituency by the New Dawn administration.





Mr Phiri announced that he had joined the ruling party alongside the entire Patriotic Front (PF) constituency structures in Mkaika.





He explained that his decision was influenced by President Hakainde Hichilema’s fulfilment of development pledges to Zambians, adding that this had compelled him to align himself with what he termed the “winning team.”





Mr Phiri further stated that the opposition had initially doubted the practicability of the Free Education Policy but had since been proven wrong following its successful implementation.





He added that the introduction of the school feeding programme had been a decisive factor in his decision to stop opposing the Government.





He noted that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) had led to visible improvements in Mkaika, which in turn prompted the mass defection of PF structures to the UPND.





Mr Phiri stated that he could not continue opposing the Government in Parliament after the addition of the school feeding programme to the education policy.





Meanwhile, Mr Phiri pledged his full support to President Hichilema, stating that he would remain loyal even if he is not adopted as the UPND candidate in the next election.





He also called on people in Eastern Province to support the President and reject politicians promoting tribalism.





Mr Phiri further commended the Government for a fair allocation of constituencies to Eastern Province during the recent delimitation exercise.





At the same event, UPND Eastern Province chairperson, also identified as Peter Phiri, urged party structures to welcome new members, stating that the influx was aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the general election.