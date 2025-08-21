Mkhwanazi blames absent fathers for surge in crime





KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has sparked debate by linking the escalating crime rates to absent fathers in many households.





Speaking at a provincial Stakeholders’ Engagement Session, Mkhwanazi highlighted how broken family structures can drive youth toward gangs and criminal activity.





“Without fathers, young men often seek role models in the wrong places,” he said, pointing to KwaZulu-Natal’s 4,278 murders over nine months as evidence of the social vulnerabilities criminals exploit.





Mkhwanazi unveiled a three-step crime prevention plan urging stronger community partnerships and action on social factors underpinning crime.





His remarks have drawn mixed reactions: some praise his focus on family issues, while others argue systemic problems like poverty and unemployment are more influential.