Mkhwanazi Heads to Durban High Court to Force Businessman Calvin Mathibeli to Retract Social Media Statements





SAPS KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is at the High Court in Durban today for his urgent legal battle against businessman Calvin Mathibeli.





The case stems from a public feud in which Mathibeli accused Mkhwanazi of harassment and ordering raids on his properties.





As if that were not enough, Mathibeli made allegations that the commissioner describes as baseless attempts to tarnish his reputation amid ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and criminal ties.





Court papers show Mkhwanazi is seeking a declaration that Mathibeli’s statements are false and defamatory, an interdict preventing the repetition of these claims, and the removal and retraction of posts on social media, radio, and television.





The courtroom showdown is being closely watched as there have been two attempts by national SAPS to raid Mathibeli’s offices from Fourways to Durban’s Umhlanga as well as his house.





Mkhwanazi filed his urgent court papers on Friday in the Durban High Court, and proceedings have now begun.