Mkhwanazi redirects crowdfunding gift to fallen officers’ children



KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has redirected nearly R44,000 raised by social media influencers to support the education of children of fallen police officers.



The funds were originally collected through a BackaBuddy campaign by Chris Excel and Ori, intended to buy two cows as a public gesture of appreciation for Mkhwanazi’s outspoken anti-corruption efforts.





The campaign gained momentum following Mkhwanazi’s 6 July press conference, in which he alleged political interference and corruption within SAPS. Over 430 donors contributed to the initiative.





Rather than accepting the gifts, Mkhwanazi chose to donate the funds to the SAPS Education Trust Fund, which provides financial support for the education of children whose parents died in the line of duty.





“I am deeply humbled by the public’s support, but I believe this money can make a greater impact by supporting the families of our fallen heroes,” Mkhwanazi said.



KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that while SAPS officers can accept gifts if properly declared, the Commissioner’s decision demonstrates his commitment to integrity and service.