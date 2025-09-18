Mkhwanazi says Mchunu lacked authority to disband Political Killings Task Team



KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has testified that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not have the authority to disband the province’s Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).





Speaking at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Mkhwanazi challenged the minister’s decision, stating it was made without proper legal mandate and in violation of established police protocols.





The Political Killings Task Team, established to investigate politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal, has been pivotal in addressing a surge in politically linked violence in KZN, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.





The commission is expected to probe further into the minister’s rationale and the implications for ongoing investigations.





The matter has sparked debate about accountability and the chain of command within the South African Police Service, especially regarding politically sensitive cases.