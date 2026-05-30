MKHWANAZI SCOOPS TOP HONOUR! SA’S CRIME-FIGHTING GENERAL NAMED 2025 NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR





South Africa’s tough-talking anti-crime police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to receive one of the country’s biggest media honours tonight after being named the National Press Club’s 2025 Newsmaker of the Year.





The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner will be celebrated at a glamorous gala event in Pretoria, where political leaders, journalists and public figures are expected to gather to honour his explosive impact on the national conversation.





The prestigious award recognises South Africans who dominate headlines and shape public debate and Mkhwanazi has done exactly that through his relentless crackdown on organised crime, violent gangs and high-profile criminal syndicates.





Known for his fearless leadership style and no-nonsense approach to policing, Mkhwanazi has become one of the most recognisable law enforcement figures in the country, earning praise from communities demanding tougher action against crime.



Tonight’s honour cements his status as one of South Africa’s most influential public figures of 2025.