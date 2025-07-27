Mkhwanazi should have spoken to me privately before making public accusations, says Mchunu





Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has lashed out at KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing him of bypassing internal protocols and taking serious allegations directly to the public, report News24.





In a statement submitted to the Constitutional Court, Mchunu said, “General Mkhwanazi had ample time to liaise with me and afford me a right to respond to any concerns that he may have had before he went public.”





The backlash follows Mkhwanazi’s explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025, in which he accused Mchunu of interfering in police operations, protecting criminal syndicates, and dismantling key task teams investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.





President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence on 13 July, pending the outcome of a judicial inquiry chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. The commission is expected to deliver an interim report within three months.





Mchunu has denied all allegations, labelling them “baseless and without evidence.” He reaffirmed his full cooperation with the commission, while stressing the importance of due process.





The matter has ignited political tensions, with opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance, calling for Mchunu’s immediate dismissal. The outcome of the inquiry is expected to have significant ramifications for both the police ministry and broader trust in South Africa’s justice system.