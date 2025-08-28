Mkhwanazi speaks out on privacy struggles after explosive allegations



KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has revealed that his sudden rise to public prominence has come at a personal cost, with his privacy severely compromised by constant recognition from strangers.





In an exclusive interview with eNCA senior reporter Dasen Thathiah at the 27th Interpol African Regional Conference in Cape Town, Mkhwanazi opened up about life in the spotlight.





“The difficulty is that my privacy has been compromised because wherever I walk around, I get people who recognise me or want to greet me, not what I enjoy most,” he said.





Despite the challenges, Mkhwanazi downplayed any personal threats, focusing instead on the achievements of his team in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).





“Other than that, everything remains the same. So I’m still proud of men and women out there, especially in KZN – on a daily basis they’re making arrests, they are recovering illegal firearms and the successful prosecutions that are happening as a result of hard-working officers,” he added.





The commissioner’s newfound fame stems from a bombshell press briefing in July 2025, where he accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of having ties to criminal syndicates and interfering in police investigations, including receiving payments from a corruption suspect.





These allegations, supported by digital evidence like WhatsApp messages, led to Mchunu’s suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the launch of multiple inquiries, including an ad hoc parliamentary committee probing claims of criminal infiltration in the police force.





The National Police Commissioner also announced heightened security for Mkhwanazi amid reported threats.





As investigations continue, Mkhwanazi’s revelations highlight the risks faced by whistleblowers in South Africa’s fight against organized crime.