Mkhwanazi Strikes Back: Urgent Court Bid to Silence ‘Rogue Cop’ Claims



KwaZulu-Natal’s police boss, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has launched an urgent High Court bid in Durban to silence explosive claims made by businessman Calvin Mojalefa Mathibeli and he wants them erased within 24 hours.





In papers filed on 19 February 2026, Mkhwanazi asks the court to declare social media and broadcast statements about him false and defamatory. He is seeking an interdict to stop Mathibeli from repeating allegations that he is corrupt, criminally involved, captured by private interests, or linked to unlawful killings.





The legal blitz follows a dramatic SAPS raid on Mathibeli’s offices on Friday, after claims that Calvin Security staff were held hostage. Mathibeli responded with a fiery public letter accusing the provincial commissioner of waging a seven-year campaign against him even alleging that Mkhwanazi wants him dead and collects protection fees from taxi operators.





Mkhwanazi says his reputation is under attack and vows to sue for damages. The urgent matter will be heard on 24 February.