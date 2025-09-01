Mkhwanazi suspends KZN SAPS officer for alleged political involvement



The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended another officer pending a misconduct investigation, following allegations of the officer wearing political party regalia and actively participating in political events.





The suspension underscores SAPS’ commitment to maintaining neutrality among its members, as required by the SAPS Code of Conduct.





The officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, is accused of breaching regulations that prohibit police personnel from engaging in partisan political activities.





SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed the suspension, stating, “The officer’s actions are being investigated to determine the extent of the misconduct. SAPS remains impartial and will not tolerate behavior that compromises our integrity.”





This incident follows a series of similar suspensions in the province, raising concerns about political influence within the police force. The investigation is expected to conclude within 60 days, with further disciplinary action to follow if the allegations are substantiated.





The public is urged to report any similar incidents to SAPS to ensure accountability and uphold the service’s impartiality.