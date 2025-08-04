Mkhwanazi to face NCOP after explosive corruption claims rock police ministry





KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Monday, days after publicly accusing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of corruption and shielding criminal networks within the state.





Mkhwanazi’s allegations made during a fiery July 6 press briefing include claims that Mchunu disbanded a task force probing political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal to protect a syndicate allegedly involving politicians, police officers, prosecutors, and business figures.





He cited WhatsApp messages and payment records linking Mchunu to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is facing attempted murder charges and reportedly held a R360 million police contract. Mkhwanazi also claimed that 121 case files, including five with pending arrests, were deliberately blocked at national level.





Mchunu has rejected the claims as “baseless,” while President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed him on special leave and appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting Police Minister. A judicial commission of inquiry will investigate the matter, with findings due in six months.





While the NCOP meeting is formally about crime-fighting strategies, Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations are expected to dominate the agenda. His stance has sparked national debate and widespread public support. Meanwhile, the DA has laid criminal charges against Mchunu.