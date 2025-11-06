*MMD DISTANCES ITSELF FROM NEVERS MUMBA’S NEW PARTY*



Lusaka, Zambia — 6/11/25



The Operation Save MMD wishes to clarify and inform the nation that the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has no association whatsoever with the new political party launched by Dr. Nevers Mumba at the NASDEC Sports Complex in Lusaka last night.





Operation Save MMD was established with the sole purpose of protecting, restoring, and returning the MMD to its rightful place in Zambia’s political history — as the movement that delivered democracy and national transformation. Today marks a significant moment and the beginning of better days for our party.





It is important to note that Dr. Mumba’s constitutional ten-year tenure as MMD President expired in 2022. Any continued claim to that office beyond this period has been unconstitutional and illegal. What took place at NASDEC was therefore not an MMD convention, but rather the launch of a new political party, which he has named the New Nation Party (NNP).





The NASDEC gathering, which resembled a coronation rather than a convention, saw Dr. Mumba declared a “Life President,” fulfilling a long-held ambition that could never materialize within the democratic traditions and principles of the MMD.





While we wish Dr. Mumba well in his new political journey, it must be clearly stated that he is no longer a member of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy. This is not the first time an individual has broken away from our great party, and it will not be the last.





We are aware of Dr. Mumba’s attempts to mislead the public into believing that his new formation is a “rebranded MMD.” These claims are false, deceptive, and deliberately misleading. You cannot “rebrand” a great institution using the same individuals who hijacked and ran it down



Let it be known: The MMD is not a ‘ka temba’, but a respected political movement and institution that changed the course of Zambia’s history for the better.





We therefore call upon all genuine MMD members across the country to remain calm and celebrate this moment. Like the children of Israel, the hard-hearted Pharaoh who kept our party in bondage has finally let us go. Today marks the first day of our journey to the promised land of renewal and restoration.





In the coming days, Operation Save MMD will convene a national consultative meeting to outline the roadmap toward a genuine and inclusive MMD Convention, where the voice of every member will be heard, and our great party will be restored to its former glory.



*The Hour Has Come for MMD to Start Ticking Again!!*





Issued by:



Hon. Gaston Sichilima

Leader – Operation Save MMD