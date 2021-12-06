By SIMON MUNTEMBA

CONFUSION has resurfaced in the MMD with party president Nevers Mumba’s trustees now demanding for his resignation.

MMD New Hope Munali Constituency chairperson Rupiah Muyunda said Dr Mumba should resign and call for a convention because the party general membership had lost confidence in his leadership.

But in an interview, MMD spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said it was absurd for Mr Muyunda to call for another convention and the resignation of Dr Mumba barely 12 months when the party had elected leaders at a convention.

Mr Muyunda, who is also MMD die hard national coordinator charged that Dr Mumba had destroyed the party with his uninspiring leadership.

He said currently, the MMD cannot win any election because of a leadership failure and lack of proper planning.

Mr Muyunda said Dr Mumba should just swallow his pride and allow other people to take up the leadership of the party to avoid it going into oblivion.

He pledged to organise funders for the convention if Dr Mumba and his executive were unable to raise the required resources.

He also expressed dismayed that vehicles belonging to the party were being sold off in private by the executive.

Meanwhile, Mr Mukuka said much as MMD was a democratic party that entertained divergent views, Mr Muyunda’s outbursts were uncalled for.

Mr Mukuka said it was disappointing that Mr Muyunda, who was a senior official could start attacking the leadership in public instead of using the established channels to air his grievances.

He warned that Mr Muyunda’s utterances would attract certain disciplinary measures.

He said MMD has a way in which we operate, “so as to regards to our Munali Constituency chairperson, I think what he has done attracts certain things which cannot be discussed in the public domain.

“There are relevant channels upon which all aggrieved members are supposed to follow, failure to obey such channels, it attracts certain penalties or measures.”

Mr Mukuka said calling for another convention barely 12 months after coming from the convention was absurd.

By so doing, he said, we would have abrogated our own constitution. It will be like for instance Zambians waking up one day and say let us have another general elections at national level. It doesn’t work like that. – Daily Nation