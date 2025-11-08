 EDITOR’S NOTE| MMD is Gone, New Nation Party Has Arrived; But What Exactly Has Been Reborn?





Nevers Sekwila Mumba has pulled the final thread from one of Zambia’s most important political brands. With a single declaration, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy has been retired and replaced by the New Nation Party. The clock that once signalled Zambia’s democratic awakening in 1991 has been lowered. In its place rises an eagle, a symbol Mumba says reflects renewal and a fresh mandate. The change has triggered confusion, sharp reactions, and quiet disbelief across the political space.





The rebrand is not simply a name change. It is an admission that MMD had reached a dead end. For a decade the party was trapped in courtrooms, split across rival NECs, and unable to rebuild structures after losing power in 2011. Fragmentation emptied its identity. By the time the 2021 and 2026 cycles arrived, the party existed more as a memory than an organised institution. Mumba has now chosen to bury the old vehicle rather than attempt a restoration.





National reaction shows how deep the disconnect had grown. Older members who lived through the Chiluba and Mwanawasa years have expressed shock. Many woke up asking if a political party can discard its heritage without returning the matter to its grassroots. They argue that MMD still carries historical responsibility as the party that ended one party rule. Analysts have added that the rebrand may be legal under Mumba’s recognised NEC, but it still risks severing the emotional bond that sustained the movement through the 1990s and 2000s.





Younger voters have reacted differently. Their view is cold and detached. They know MMD from textbooks, not from lived politics. To them, the New Nation Party is simply another entrant in a crowded field. The eagle logo has caught their eye more than the death of the clock. This reaction shows the scale of the challenge ahead. Institutional memory cannot be rebuilt through symbols alone. It requires networks, foot soldiers, and real influence in constituencies where the old MMD has long collapsed.





Strategically, the timing is clear. Elections are approaching in 2026. Mumba wants a clean slate before entering an alliance season where identity control matters. The old MMD label carried unresolved baggage from the privatisation debates, corruption scandals, and the collapse of national structures. By creating the New Nation Party, Mumba removes rivals from the legal frame and secures a fresh constitution that centralises authority under his leadership. It is a reset that shields him from old factional ghosts.





The rebrand also aligns with Mumba’s personal political theology. The eagle fits his messaging of spiritual renewal and national conscience. It signals moral authority and rebirth, themes he has used for years in sermons and political speeches. The question is whether symbolism can substitute for institutional power. No rebrand can erase the reality that the movement has little presence in the wards and constituencies that decide elections.





Viewed across Africa, the move is unusual. Major parties rarely change their names after decline. UNIP, ZANU PF, CCM, and the ANC kept their names despite heavy criticism because identity anchors loyalty. MMD has taken the opposite path. Instead of confronting its ghost, it has chosen to run from it. This sets a risky precedent. A party cannot build mass loyalty if it keeps changing its skin each time history becomes uncomfortable.





The New Nation Party enters the 2026 race with one advantage and one major burden. The advantage is freedom from past factional wars. The burden is the absence of a living political machine. Nevers Mumba now leads a party without structures, without recent electoral gains, and without the national presence that once carried MMD through three presidencies. The rebrand is bold, but boldness is not a strategy. Rebuilding a national party requires more than a new name. It requires a movement.



