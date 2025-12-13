MMD NOT DEAD: SICHILIMA DECLARES PARTY’S READINESS FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



FORMER Home Affairs Deputy Minister Gaston Sichilima has announced that the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) will participate in the 2026 General Elections, dismissing claims that the party has been rebranded into the New Nation Party (NNP) by Dr. Nevers Mumba.





Mr. Sichilima said the MMD is currently mobilizing its structures in preparation for intra-party elections, which will eventually lead to the selection of a new party president.





He emphasized that Dr. Mumba’s move to form a new party effectively dissolved his Hope MMD faction, leaving the original MMD intact.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV News, the former Cabinet Minister stated that the former ruling party is actively regrouping across the country.





He expressed confidence that the party may secure seats in 2026, particularly at Member of Parliament and Councillor levels.





Mr. Sichilima further revealed that the MMD will decide, ahead of the elections, whether to form an alliance or contest independently as a party.

