MMD REAFFIRMS ALLIANCE WITH UPND



The Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President, Dr. Nevers Mumba, has reaffirmed his party’s alliance with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), describing the partnership as a commitment to advancing the nation’s development.





Speaking during a provincial conference in Lusaka, where MMD structures in the province were officially dissolved to pave the way for new leadership elections ahead of the party’s upcoming national convention, Dr. Mumba stressed that the MMD remains steadfast in its collaboration with the UPND under the existing Memorandum of Understanding.





He noted that the alliance is not new and is built on shared principles and values of nation-building.



“Our partnership with the UPND is aimed at the common good and the betterment of Zambia. We shall continue to work side by side for the well-being of our people,” he said.





Responding to critics, Dr. Mumba dismissed claims that the alliance signifies weakness, stating instead that it reflects a methodical approach to delivering development rooted in MMD’s fundamental principles.



He further praised the legacy of the late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, highlighting his humility and resilience as a model of leadership.





Looking ahead, Dr. Mumba announced that the party’s forthcoming national convention will make “bold decisions” on key issues, including youth empowerment, women’s participation, inclusion of persons with disabilities, and broader democratic representation.





“The inclusion of the youth is the best aspect of real leadership,” he added.



On governance, Dr. Mumba commended the government’s fight against corruption, referencing the recent conviction of former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji as proof that the justice system is working. He warned that leaders who plunder national resources should not aspire to hold public office.





Dr. Mumba reiterated his confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, emphasizing that the MMD-UPND alliance is not about merging into one party but about pursuing a shared vision for Zambia’s development.





He assured members that the MMD is taking a new direction in politics, one centered on respect, inclusivity, and dignity for all, with the upcoming convention marking a new era for the party.



