MMD Rebrands as New Nation Party, Endorses President Hichilema for 2026
Rosemary Kamanga
The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has officially rebranded as the New Nation Party (NNP), marking a new chapter in its political journey. The announcement was made by NNP President Dr. Nevers Mumba during the party’s Extraordinary Convention held in Lusaka.
Dr. Mumba stated that the party will continue its working relationship with the United Party for National Development (UPND) and will not field a presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections. He explained that the decision to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election bid stems from a desire for national unity and his longstanding alliance with the President.
Despite his seniority and experience in Zambian politics, Dr. Mumba emphasized that his support is driven by patriotism and a shared vision for the country.
NNP National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika encouraged members to embrace the party’s renewed direction with unity and commitment, while Vice President Winnie Zaloumis hailed the convention as a democratic milestone for the newly elected National Executive Committee and the broader membership.
UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda commended the peaceful nature of the convention and noted the alignment between NNP and UPND in empowering Zambians to own property and resources.
Images by Zambia Daily Mail
(C) ZNBC
Laughable as he comes this one!
Ba Nervous Mumba, you can’t have your cake and eat it too. You cannot have or enjoy two mutually exclusive things at the same time.
Dr Nervous Mumba, let go of the MMD. You have formed the New National Party( NNP) , so concentrate on your newly formed party.
This is not rebranding. You have introduced a new product.
You cannot rebrand Boom Washing Powder by changing it’s name so that it becomes a product with a different name! Takwaba ba Mumba.
The MMD should be allowed to exist. It has a rich history in Zambia. Move on from the MMD ba Mumba.
And looking at those delegates, ofcourse they were lent to you by the sponsor of confusion in Zambian Political Parties..and am sure MMD has ceased to exist at the Registrar of Societies! We know him, Katobolola wa ma Party.