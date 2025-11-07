MMD Rebrands as New Nation Party, Endorses President Hichilema for 2026



Rosemary Kamanga



The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has officially rebranded as the New Nation Party (NNP), marking a new chapter in its political journey. The announcement was made by NNP President Dr. Nevers Mumba during the party’s Extraordinary Convention held in Lusaka.





Dr. Mumba stated that the party will continue its working relationship with the United Party for National Development (UPND) and will not field a presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections. He explained that the decision to support President Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election bid stems from a desire for national unity and his longstanding alliance with the President.





Despite his seniority and experience in Zambian politics, Dr. Mumba emphasized that his support is driven by patriotism and a shared vision for the country.





NNP National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika encouraged members to embrace the party’s renewed direction with unity and commitment, while Vice President Winnie Zaloumis hailed the convention as a democratic milestone for the newly elected National Executive Committee and the broader membership.





UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda commended the peaceful nature of the convention and noted the alignment between NNP and UPND in empowering Zambians to own property and resources.



