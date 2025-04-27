MMD URGES STAKEHOLDERS TO ENGAGE GOVERNMENT ON NATIONAL ISSUES SUCH AS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESS



MOVEMENT for Multiparty Democracy Leader, Dr Nevers Mumba has urged stakeholders to engage the Government for round table discussions on national matters such as the constitutional amendment process and the recently enacted Cyber Security Law, unlike relying on propaganda on various social media platforms.



Speaking in an interview, Dr Mumba explains that propaganda will not develop the nation but rather take the efforts of the government backwards.



He further says that the country needs cyber laws to clean up the cyber space of any illicit content.



Dr Mumba adds that every civilised nation in the world has cyber laws which protects them, emphasising that they are important for a country like Zambia.



He also adds that for the country to develop further all stakeholders will need to come on board and be open to work with the government for the benefit of the Zambian people.



M&D