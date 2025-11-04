M’MEMBE ACCUSES UPND OF ATTEMPTING TANZANIA-STYLE TACTICS TO SILENCE OPPOSITION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS

M’MEMBE ACCUSES UPND OF ATTEMPTING TANZANIA-STYLE TACTICS TO SILENCE OPPOSITION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTION





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe has accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) of attempting to replicate tactics seen in Tanzania’s recent general elections, where the main opposition party was barred from contesting a controversial poll that saw President Samia Suluhu Hassan secure 98% of the vote.



Speaking on Hot FM’s breakfast show, Dr. M’membe cited the weakening of the Patriotic Front (PF) as evidence of a broader strategy to suppress political opposition.



He alleged that state agents are now targeting the Socialist Party due to its growing influence, drawing parallels to similar efforts in Senegal, which he said ultimately failed.



On internal party matters, Dr. M’membe clarified that Kelvin Kaunda had not been expelled from the Socialist Party but was relieved of his duties as Secretary for Mobilization to ease tensions.



This followed allegations that Mr. Kaunda intended to challenge Dr. M’membe for the party presidency amid speculation of a vote of no confidence.

