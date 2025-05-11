M’MEMBE CALLS FOR COMPASSION IN SUNDAY MESSAGE

Lusaka… Sunday May 11, 2025 — In a heartfelt Sunday message, Dr. Fred M’membe has extended his greetings to fellow citizens, invoking themes of peace, love, and solidarity.

Addressing comrades and fellow Christians, he expressed a wish that the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with all Zambians and their families.

Dr. M’membe emphasized that faith must inspire not only prayer but also decisive action.

He urged believers to stand up for the poor, support the oppressed, and strive for a just society grounded in compassion and love.

He referred to the Gospel of Matthew, quoting the verse, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied,” underscoring it as a reminder of the unrelenting pursuit of justice, truth, and equality.

Dr. M’membe called on Catholics and all Zambians to work collectively towards restoring dignity, ending child hunger, and fostering peace in communities and hearts.

He concluded by encouraging citizens to find strength in faith and unity, wishing them a blessed and “revolutionary” Sunday.