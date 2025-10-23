⬆️ BRIEFING | M’membe Cries Over Low Voters Registration Turnout



Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has raised alarm over what he describes as a “disturbing lack of awareness” among citizens about the ongoing voter registration exercise.





Speaking after a visit to Bauleni Compound in Lusaka, Dr M’membe said he was shocked to find that most residents were unaware that voter registration was even underway.





“We went through the market and around Bauleni asking people about the voter registration exercise. When you ask them, have you registered? They respond, register for what? What registration?” he said.





The opposition leader said the situation is deeply concerning, given the limited time left before the Electoral Commission of Zambia closes the exercise.





Dr M’membe urged the ECZ to intensify its public awareness campaigns and improve outreach, saying many citizens risk being excluded from next year’s general elections.





He warned that low registration figures could undermine the credibility of the 2026 vote, calling on both government and civil society to treat the issue as a national priority.



© The People’s Brief | McCarthy Lumba