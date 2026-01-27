M’MEMBE CRITICIZES HIGH COST OF LIVING, CALLS FOR POLICY SHIFT

Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has warned that Zambia’s high cost of living is worsening due to misguided economic policies and intolerance of dissent.

He said citizens who question government on rising prices, mining concessions, and tax waivers are unfairly branded as unpatriotic or economically ignorant.

Dr M’membe argued that excessive tax incentives and continued borrowing are depriving the country of resources that could create millions of jobs and improve public services.

He noted that when salaries are converted into dollars, the impact of the weak kwacha exposes the depth of economic hardship in an import dependent economy.

He stressed that foreign investment should be driven by strong infrastructure, quality education, reliable energy, and good governance not costly tax giveaways.