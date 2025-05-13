M’MEMBE ENCOURAGES PARENTS AS SCHOOLS REOPEN



Lusaka… Tuesday May 13, 2025 — As schools reopened across the country, Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe extended a message of solidarity and encouragement to parents and guardians, acknowledging the difficult economic circumstances many are facing.





In a public statement, Dr. M’membe recognised the significant sacrifices families are making to ensure their children remain in school, despite “unbearable burdens” caused by rising costs of food, transportation, and other basic necessities.





He commended the perseverance of Zambian households, attributing their determination to an “unbreakable spirit” and a steadfast commitment to building a better future for the next generation.





Dr. M’membe assured citizens that the Socialist Party stands with them, emphasizing the importance of continued organization, mobilization, and advocacy for a just and fair society.





He encouraged the nation to keep hope alive and to strive for a dignified life for all families.