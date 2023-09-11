M’membe fed, housed betrayer Frank Bwalya

By News24.zm

On several occasions, Dr. Fred M’membe kept and fed Father Frank Bwalya when he was homeless and without an income. During the MMD days when Frank Bwalya launched the Red Card campaign and after leaving the Catholic Church, he became homeless and without income. It was during these hard times that Fred M’membe during the Post Newspapers days decided to help Bwalya. M’membe personally sent a vehicle to Kitwe to pick Frank Bwalya who he then housed at his own house. Additionally, Fred M’membe also bought a vehicle for Frank Bwalya. It was his first vehicle in his life.

So what went wrong? Why has Frank Bwalya started attacking the very person who not only fed him but gave him shelter and bought him a vehicle?

When Frank Bwalya became jobless after being recalled from Diplomatic mission by the UPND government, he decided on his own to join Socialist Party. He was welcomed and taken through a program to appreciate what socialism is all about. At the end, he was admitted into the party and given a position as Spokesperson because of his ability to talk.

As time went by,when he learnt of Antonio Mwanza also was intending to join SP from PF, Frank Bwalya begun talking to some PF members to persuade Antonio to stay put. Frank Bwalya feared that if Antonio Mwanza was to move, he would overshadow him.

And when Antonio Mwanza finally left PF, Frank Bwalya became upset. He called a senior party official in SP complaining that Antonio Mwanza can’t be senior than him and that if that decision was not reversed, he would leave SP and support UPND.

Here are some questions for Frank Bwalya.

What is his relationship with the Catholic Church and which leader in this Church has a relationship with him?

Why did late President Michael Chilufya Sata Mhsriep not appoint him to any highest organ of the PF?

What happened to his political party ABZ which he formed?

