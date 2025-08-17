M’MEMBE IS A NECESSARY COGWHEEL FOR PROGRESSIVE CHANGE



It is widely recognized that new hands are needed to lift the burdens. In the wake of failure by the ruling UPND to live by its word to improve the material conditions of the vast majority of our people, frustrations and anger are becoming more and more visible.

You see anger on the people’s faces, and you perceive it in the tone of speech. People are annoyed. Although the UPND is desperately concealing its embarrassment under the cloak of false victory in by elections, the undiluted truth is that the currents of change are surging high across the country.





As the men and women from various walks of life intensify the search for alternative leadership, M’membe’s name is gaining currency in public dictions and in political writings of authentic writers.

Africa’s iconic revolutionary, M’membe needs no introduction in courage and leadership, in wisdom and knowledge. His abiding commitment to the cause of justice, equity and peaceful coexistence remains a remarkable trademark of his transformative politics.





Endowed with a wide array of intellectual resources, endurances, tenacity and strength of spirit, M’membe shows that to gain economic freedom, humanity and dignity, it is imperative to renounce the gentleman’s status and prepare for enormous sacrifices that may conceal but not betray the inherent humility that the Almighty God created us with. His deep sense of humility is informed from the moral law that says, ‘we are all human only because of the humanity of others.’





M’membe has categorically stated that it is possible to live better but improving our material conditions would require authentic leaders from various fronts – religious leaders, traditional leaders, trade union leaders, business professionals, student leaders, academicians, civil society leaders, political leaders and many others to unify themselves and organize themselves into a collective force to drive change.

M’membe is categorical: the country is not looking for a single genius but a collective genius. The concept of a single MacGyver driving change is a big illusion. Each must play their complementary role to make Zambia a better place for all.

Let us learn from our past mistakes. It would be folly to repeat the same mistake of electing fronts of foreign monopoly capital whose primary role is to lubricate channels for the extraction of surplus value to service the needs of imperial capital.



M’membe – UWESU!



Faston Mwale

Deputy General Secretary – Political Affairs

Socialist Party, Lusaka.