M’MEMBE IS A SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE AND A LEADER ZAMBIA CAN TRUST – MWAMBAZI





Mpulungu… Wednesday September 10, 2025 – Mr. Simon Mwambazi has called on Zambians to rally behind the leadership of Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe, describing him as a man of rare humility and genuine service to the people.





Speaking in Kapoko, Mpulungu of Northern Province while drumming up support for Socialist Party candidate James Mubanga in the ongoing by-election, Mwambazi recalled his personal experience working with Dr. M’membe during the days of The Post newspaper.





Despite being employed as a general worker, Mwambazi explained that Dr. M’membe never looked down on anyone but instead embraced everyone with dignity and respect.





“He was not just a boss, but a comrade. Sometimes, we even shared a meal together. That humility and simplicity is what makes him different from the selfish and arrogant leaders we see today,” Mwambazi said.





He stressed that Zambia needs a leader who understands the struggles of ordinary citizens, a leader who listens, and one who treats every citizen as equal regardless of status or position.





“Dr. M’membe is a man of the people, and if Zambians give him their trust and support, this country will see the dawn of true leadership that serves the majority, not the elite few.”





Mr. Mwambazi urged the people of Mpulungu and the nation at large to unite behind Dr. Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party, a political movement anchored on justice, equality, and human dignity.