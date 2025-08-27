M’MEMBE LABELS UPND’S FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AS “FAILED TENURE”

SP LABELS UPND’S FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AS “FAILED TENURE”





….says the cost of living in the country has skyrocketed





Lusaka… Wednesday August 27, 2025 – Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has described the four years of the UPND in office as a “failed tenure.”





Dr. M’membe has argued that the promises that were made by the UPND have not been translated into reality.





He laments that the cost of living in the country has skyrocketed.





He claimed that people rarely see electricity as they leave their houses and return back home without power.





The Sociality Party leader said this when he featured on The Socialist Hour radio programme on Hot FM in Lusaka.





“The promises of 2021 have not been translated into reality. People don’t feel the changes that were promised. If they have been delivered, people would feel it. Instead of cheaper mealie meal, we have record breaking prices, instead of having jobs, we have more youths rooming the streets, instead of free education, we have overcrowded classrooms without teachers and books,” he said.





“What the people got was a slogan ‘Kwenyu’ while their pockets were emptier. The truth is the promises of the UPND have failed to transform the lives of the people of Zambia. There is no positive impact on the lives of our people. The living conditions of our people have really deteriorated.”





Dr. M’membe has also asserted that people are living in fear as they are scared to talk freely for fear of being arrested.