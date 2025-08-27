M’MEMBE LABELS UPND’S FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AS “FAILED TENURE”

SP LABELS UPND’S FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE AS “FAILED TENURE”
….says the cost of living in the country has skyrocketed
Lusaka… Wednesday August 27, 2025 – Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has described the four years of the UPND in office as a “failed tenure.”
Dr. M’membe has argued that the promises that were made by the UPND have not been translated into reality.
He laments that the cost of living in the country has skyrocketed.
He claimed that people rarely see electricity as they leave their houses and return back home without power.
The Sociality Party leader said this when he featured on The Socialist Hour radio programme on Hot FM in Lusaka.
“The promises of 2021 have not been translated into reality. People don’t feel the changes that were promised. If they have been delivered, people would feel it. Instead of cheaper mealie meal, we have record breaking prices, instead of having jobs, we have more youths rooming the streets, instead of free education, we have overcrowded classrooms without teachers and books,” he said.
“What the people got was a slogan ‘Kwenyu’ while their pockets were emptier. The truth is the promises of the UPND have failed to transform the lives of the people of Zambia. There is no positive impact on the lives of our people. The living conditions of our people have really deteriorated.”
Dr. M’membe has also asserted that people are living in fear as they are scared to talk freely for fear of being arrested.
Ba Dr. M’membe, mulebako serious. After the the disaster that was PF rule, you honestly expect things to be corrected in four years?
UPND has performed remarkably well considering the daunting task they faced when they took over from the PF. They managed.to restructure the debt which was suffocating economic growth. They have laid a firm foundation for the economy to grow.
Surely people should be allowed to have an opinion without being attacked. If Fred, like the majority of citizens, thinks Hakainde has failed miserably, respect his opinion. Not everyone is a UPND cadre or praise singer. The majority are actually patriots that do not follow a kachema blindly like cows.
Some opinions are so frivolous that they attract the wrathful responses from the majority right thinking Zambian citizens.
Respecting his opinion doesnot mean keeping.silent.
You worship Hakainde as if he is a god. No wonder he does not improve in his performance. You attack every citizen that critises this government. Criticism is not hatred, but an act designed to motivate to
Hakainde to do better. Mwanawasa encouraged citizens to criticise him, and his performance became the best we have ever seen in Zambia. He was a proper leader, RIP.
