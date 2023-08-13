M’MEMBE MUST KNOW THAT ZAMBIA HAS ENOUGH LAWS TO DEAL WITH ANY LAW BREAKER

By Aswell K. Mwalimu

WHEN a bunch of foolish political leaders speak and offer solidarity to each other, people would think they are the wisest people on earth.

But when a wise person speaks, O’ the naked foolishness is exposed.

Where is this ideology that seeks to combine homosexuality and socialism coming from?

Some opposition leaders in Zambia are of the same shade with ubupumbu (foolishness) in a political jacket.

You see them walk; it’s recklessness on two legs.

Let them speak; you hear rusty empty tins running down the hill.

You see, Fred M’membe wants to make his political career a Cinderella story of Zambia, yet his feet are lost in the woods of socialism.

Where is this ideology that seeks to combine homosexuality and socialism coming from, we ask again?

M’membe’s irresponsible attacks on the Presidency are deliberate and calculated to frustrate Mr Hakainde Hichilema who has done exceptionally well and determined to turn challenges into opportunities.

Mr Hichilema has already turned the mountain debt into attainable dreams for all Zambians.

The laws that M’membe is daring and wants to arrogantly-violate were put in place by the people of Zambia and not by Mr Hichilema.

When Zambia gained her independence in 1964, Mr Hichilema was only two years old!

So how did a two year old village boy, born in 1962 in Bweengwa draft a law targeting one little known political shine-head M’membe in 2023?

Soon, the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia will clock two years in Office; which law has he signed to thwart the opposition political parties in the country?

M’member should know that justice will chase any law breaker, including himself.

His wild, stubborn and irresponsible political antics aren’t a mark of wisdom based leadership.

M’membe’s lawlessness attitude will not overturn the curse at his heels.

For all we know, socialists don’t believe in God.

The laws of the land or Bible teaching against homosexuality were not made with M’membe in mind.

M’membe is old enough to know that sin is sin, seen or unseen!

We challenge M’membe to tell the people of Zambia the truth about the High Court Judgment in the case he had sued Wynter Kabimba on a matter surrounding homosexuality.

Where is this ideology that seeks to combine homosexuality and socialism coming from, we ask; a third time?

Come on people, Zambia is a Christian Nation!

[email protected]

