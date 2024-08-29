M’MEMBE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEDITIOUS PRACTICES

M’MEMBE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEDITIOUS PRACTICES

Lusaka— Thursday, 29th August 2024

Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of seditious practices.

It is alleged that on July 16, 2024, between 13:00 hours and 14:00 hours, Dr. M’membe published an article on his Twitter and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Payout to Buy Zambia’s Silence.”

When the matter came up for plea today, Dr. M’membe pleaded not guilty.

Speaking to journalists after the plea, Dr. M’membe painted a grim picture of the nation’s current state, highlighting several critical issues he believes are contributing to what he termed a “nation in crisis.”

Dr. M’membe pointed out the unprecedented load shedding that has plagued the country. “For the first time in our history, since electricity came to this territory, we are having load shedding of 22 hours or so. This is not a small thing,” he stated.

He emphasized that such extensive power outages are severely affecting the daily lives of citizens. “Modern human beings cannot do without electricity. When you are going without electricity for 20 hours, 22 hours, it’s not a small thing.”

The Socialist Party President also addressed the soaring cost of living, which he described as crippling for many families. “The cost of living is skyrocketing. Most families are struggling to feed today. Many people are failing to meet their rentals,” he said.

Dr. M’membe highlighted the desperation of some citizens who are forced to move out of their homes under the cover of night to avoid eviction.

His remarks come against the backdrop of Zambia’s economy, which has seen significant strain in recent months. He said many citizens have found themselves unable to afford basic necessities, and the prolonged power cuts have only exacerbated the situation.

The frequency and duration of load shedding have raised concerns about the country’s energy infrastructure and the government’s ability to manage it effectively. Dr. M’membe argues that the current administration has failed to address these issues adequately, leading to widespread discontent.

Dr. M’membe also touched on the broader implications of the economic downturn, suggesting that the social fabric of the nation is being tested. “The cost of living is skyrocketing,” he repeated, indicating that the economic crisis is far from over.