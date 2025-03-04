M’MEMBE PREDICTS A HEAVY ELECTORAL DEFEAT FOR THE UPND IN 2026



…as he warns against erosion of democracy in Zambia





Lusaka… Tuesday March 4, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has raised concerns over what he describes as the weakening of Zambia’s democratic institutions under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.





In a statement titled “Kuya Bebele: With or Without Imingalato,” Dr M’membe warned that democratic values, constitutionalism, and the rule of law were under threat.





He argued that historically, authoritarian regimes have used elections as a tool to legitimize their rule while manipulating state institutions to retain power.





He disclosed that similar patterns were emerging in Zambia, where institutions such as the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and the legislature were being turned into pro-government entities.



Dr M’membe stated that since the UPND assumed office, governance standards had declined, leading to weakened state institutions and a disregard for constitutional principles.





“From the time Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND came to power, the emerging pattern is one in which the separation of powers, constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law are increasingly weakening, are being eroded. We say this because for the first time in our country’s history, we have seen very poor governance, which is characterised by extremely weak or destroyed state institutions, general disregard for the rule of law and lack of constitutionalism. It is no longer a secret that all state institutions in Zambia today are captured by the executive and are being manipulated to fraudulently aid Mr Hichilema and the UPND’s retention of power in 2026,” Dr M’membe stated.





“They have realised that a heavy electoral defeat in 2026 awaits them. It is common knowledge that Mr Hichilema and UPND administration’s public ratings are currently at an all-time low. Also, Mr Hichilema knows that there is a growing and irreversible narrative that he is a highly corrupt leader, running a looting machine. The corruption tag has befittingly and magnificently been conferred on him.”





He accused the government of using state power to suppress opposition voices and curtail fundamental freedoms, leading to increased polarization and political tensions.



The Socialist Party leader also questioned the integrity of the recent national census, citing the absence of key demographic data that had previously been included in past reports.





He suggested that this omission could be part of a larger scheme to manipulate electoral processes ahead of the 2026 elections.





Furthermore, Dr M’membe stated that President Hichilema’s administration was resorting to aggressive propaganda to counter growing public discontent.



He claimed that the government was attempting to discredit opposition leaders while struggling to maintain its credibility due to widespread perceptions of corruption.





Emphasizing the importance of democratic transitions, Dr M’membe cautioned that any attempts to undermine the electoral process would only lead to a loss of public trust.





He called on President Hichilema to uphold the principles of democracy and ensure a fair and transparent election in 2026, reminding him that Zambia’s political stability depends on respecting the will of the people.