M’MEMBE QUESTIONS HICHILEMA’S SILENCE OVER K6.1 BILLION FIC REPORT



….the Head of State is not saying anything because it is not linking his political opponents





Lusaka… Wednesday July 30, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has wondered why President Hakainde Hichilema is quiet over the 2024 Financial Intelligence Centre FIC Report which shows a staggering K6.1 billion illicit financial flows.





Dr. M’membe has alleged that the Head of State is not saying anything because it is not linking his political opponents.



He said if it was pointing to the previous regime of the Patriotic Front (PF), he would have said something.





The SP leader said this when he and his General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali featured on Hot FM Radio’s Socialist Hour programme in Lusaka.





“It shows what people have been saying that this is a corrupt regime. It’s a corrupt government, a government in which it’s key leaders are failing to declare their assets. Why are they failing to declare their assets? Why they are are failing to declare their assets is what is being shown in the FIC Report. Fraudulent, suspicious transactions and so on,” he said.





“This is corruption, if this is not corruption then what is corruption? And the FIC Report is telling us this is by high government officials. Since this report came out, President Hakainde Hichilema is silent, he is quiet, he is not saying anything. He is so eager to say something if it can be linked to his political opponents. But because it can’t be blamed on the PF now, he can’t talk about the PF in connection with this report, he is quiet.”





He said there is no political will by Mr Hichilema to fight corruption.



“And it’s very clear there is no other leadership that is involved in this other than the UPND leadership. And who is at the helm of that leadership? It’s Hakainde himself. If there is corruption in this regime and those who are corrupt are not delt with, the back stops at who? It stops at Hichilema himself. Let him come clean on this, let him come and explain what has been found by the FIC,” he added.





“But there are consequences for this. This is a lot of money K6.1 billion is not a small amount of money. It’s huge amount of money that can change the lives of the people.”





Dr. M’membe further said this amount of money can be spent on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for three solid years.





And Dr. Musumali said the latest report has shown a 74% increase from the 2023 report which recorded K3.5 billion.





Dr. Musumali indicated that the UPND can argue that they are doing better than the previous regime saying that is just rhetoric.