M’MEMBE RALLIES CITIZENS FOR A JUST AND EQUITABLE ZAMBIA



Lusaka… Friday April 25, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has urged Zambians from all walks of life to unite and take a stand against growing economic challenges, political marginalization, and social inequality under the current government.



In a statement, Dr. M’membe said that the country was at a “critical juncture” and called out President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND for failing to fulfill their campaign promises.



He stated that under the UPND government, Zambians were grappling with rising living costs, increasing unemployment, and a shrinking democratic space.



He said the administration had failed to deliver both dignity and hope to ordinary citizens.



Dr. M’membe emphasized that the Socialist Party could not remain silent in the face of “injustice.”





He called for action, organization, and unity among various sectors of society, including opposition political parties, the church, traditional leaders, labor unions, student movements, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens.



He stressed that the goal was not merely political competition but a broader purpose — restoring justice and equity in Zambia.



He said the movement must speak for the voiceless and defend the oppressed.



Referring to the struggles of specific communities, Dr. M’membe mentioned the marketeer in Chisokone, the peasant farmer in Chama, the miner in Chililabombwe, and the youth in Kanyama as examples of those who had been left behind by a system that served the interests of a few.



He also criticized “empty rhetoric” and superficial praise from foreign quarters, insisting that real leadership should be measured by the material well-being of citizens — through affordable food, access to education, meaningful employment, and a responsive government.



Concluding his message, Dr. M’membe declared that the time for action was now and called for the creation of a united front that would chart a new course for the nation — one that ensures no Zambian is left behind.