M’MEMBE REMOVED AS SOCIALIST PARTY PRESIDENT BY KELVIN KAUNDA

KELVIN KAUNDA TAKES OVER SOCIALIST PARTY



He writes…



Senior Members of the party Present, colleagues from the media to whom we owe our greatest gratitude for your hard work and dedication to making sure that our great nation is always informed about any latest developments in the country and across the world.





Allow me to say thank you for honoring our invitation at short notice and i would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a Happy new Month. May this November be full of love and God’s blessings upon you all.





We are gathered here this morning to make a very important announcement, as you might be aware that a few weeks ago I decided to offer my self to the call of leadership at any level in this great country.





After wide consultations and discussions with colleagues in the party and other political stakeholders holders I have finally resolved to contest for the position of President in the socialist Party.





My decision has not been fueled by any form of disrespect for the current President and Founder Member Dr Fred Mmembe No!! But by the huge calls within the party that the top leadership needs a youthful and Vibrant leader who can lead the party to next elections





The party further resolved to pass a vote of no confidence in the current leadership led by Dr Fred Mmembe and to call for an immediate convention in line with the Party’s Constitution.





Our Members have witnessed a sharp decline in the Performance during Bye elections, something that clearly calls for change of leadership at the top. Further more the broken down communication channels within the party have greatly contributed to the decline in confidence on the side of our members across the country something we can’t seat and watch anymore.





Just like many others seated here we believe that the current top leadership have done their part and it’s time that they passed the leadership mantle to another Generation that would Forster new ideas as a way to grow the Party.





Our resolve comes as we endeavor to grow the party through grass root mobilization and meaningful dialogue and engagements with other Political parties and stakeholders.





Kindly allow me to thank Dr Fred Mmembe and His Vice President Dr Cosmas Musumali for the work they put in during their tenure of office, their efforts and dedication to this Party have been inspirational and admirable.





From now onwards, I would like to Direct that all structures across the country begin to prepare for a convention which will elect a new leadership that will lead the party to the coming General elections in August next year.





To our supporters across the country we appeal for calm as the party goes through this transition period and we call for patience and restraint to any form of violent conduct and behavior that would breach the peach that this great Nation has forever enjoyed.





Allow me to conclude by once again thanking all our Members country wide who have been part of the this consultation process. To you we owe our ati most Gratitude and commitment to work a Victory come August 2026.





We are one Zambia One Nation, one people and One blood!! May the favor of our Good lord be upon this great Nation!!



I thank you!!



Kaunda Kelvin