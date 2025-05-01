M’MEMBE SALUTES WORKERS



…calls for continued f!ght for dignity and fairness



Lusaka… Thursday May 1, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has saluted workers across the globe on this year’s Labour Day, urging continued vigilance in the f!ght for fair treatment, decent wages and safe working conditions.



In a statement issued to mark International Labour Day, Dr M’membe reminded the public that the rights enjoyed by workers today were not handed down freely, but earned through decades of struggle, protest and sacrifice by organised labour movements.



“Labour Day is more than just a holiday—it’s a reminder that the rights many enjoy today were earned through protest, sacrifice, and resilience,” said Dr M’membe.



“From minimum wage laws to workplace safety, many of the protections in place now stem from the labour movements of the past.”



The veteran journalist, lawyer and socialist leader said despite the evolving nature of the global economy, challenges such as automation, wage disparity, and job insecurity persist, especially in developing economies like Zambia’s.



“In 2025, as industries evolve and challenges like automation, wage disparity, and job security persist, Labour Day serves as a call to continue protecting workers’ rights and ensuring fair and dignified work for all,” he said.



Dr M’membe took a moment to thank all workers—whether in formal employment or not—for their contribution to the functioning of society.



“Paid or unpaid, part-time or full, happily or not (but hopefully happily)—you help make the world go round. Thank you and Happy Labour Day!” he said.



He concluded with a rallying call familiar to the labour movement: “Workers of the world unite!”