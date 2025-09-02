M’MEMBE SECURES HELICOPTER FOR 2026 CAMPAIGNS



By Henry MWENJENGA



As 2026 elections are fast approaching, Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party has secured faster propelled helicopter to help him traverse the country.





His business associates in the fertilizer, fuel, drugs and same potholes business have pledged to fly him round the country.





M’membe’s personal doctor advised him not to engage in heavy road movements due to some complications.





Meanwhile another political party from somewhere, has pledged to donate a whooping 3 million dollars to M’membe for presidential campaigns.





The 2026 elections will be one of the flamboyant as opposition leaders are positioning to outweigh each other in terms of who has the political, economical and financial capacity to mobilise voters.





So far, the impaired PF is still in the darkness of who will lead them to the elections though the Miles Sampa faction is banking on filing their presidential candidate on Charles Chanda’s party (NCP) in an event that Robert Chabinga decides not to contest as President on the PF ticket due to legal battles.





Charles Chanda has however been complaining that the Miles Sampa PF promised to give him a hilux, two houses and money to a tune of 5 million but that this has not been done and yet they continue to use his party for filing of their candidates.- Koswe